Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up 5.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.86% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $54,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $138.66.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.