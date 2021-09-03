iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 332,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 30,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. 96,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,964. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

