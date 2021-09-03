Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 8,492 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 262,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.