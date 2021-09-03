Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 2,365 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after buying an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378,885 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $53.47. 15,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

