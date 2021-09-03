Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,625,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 16.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

NYSE O traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 177,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,125. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

