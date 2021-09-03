salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 93,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $266.81. 331,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average is $234.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

