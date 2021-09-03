Comparing Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) & Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zevia PBC and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Primo Water 0 1 6 1 3.00

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Primo Water has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Primo Water.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zevia PBC and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Primo Water $1.95 billion 1.46 -$131.70 million $0.44 40.45

Zevia PBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Primo Water.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -0.87% 6.28% 2.33%

Summary

Primo Water beats Zevia PBC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel. The All Other segment includes the corporate oversight function and other miscellaneous expenses. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

