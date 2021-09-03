Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 481,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 7,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

