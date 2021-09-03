$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,145. The company has a market capitalization of $849.03 million, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,155. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after buying an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after buying an additional 695,475 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.