Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.29

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 3369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

