Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.29

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 3369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.94.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
