Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.37. Approximately 3,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 637,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.96 and a beta of 2.09.
In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
