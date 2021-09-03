Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.37. Approximately 3,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 637,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

