Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New $28.34 Million Investment in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 935,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,336,000. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 13.27% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

NYSEARCA COM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.93. 29,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

