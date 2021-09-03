Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 12,555 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,581,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 2,985,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,516,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

