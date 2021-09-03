Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS: XEBEF) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

Shares of XEBEF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.