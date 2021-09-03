Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.31. 230,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

