Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 110,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,875,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.