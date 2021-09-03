$358.96 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report sales of $358.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.31 million and the highest is $369.54 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,436. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.