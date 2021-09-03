Geneva Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 684.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 95,398 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 143.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,637. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59.

