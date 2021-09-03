$226.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $226.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $848.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,941. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

