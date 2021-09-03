Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $315.45. 29,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

