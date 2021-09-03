$704.53 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post sales of $704.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,096. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

