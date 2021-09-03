Boosted Finance Achieves Market Cap of $154,587.17 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $154,587.17 and approximately $48,983.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00005129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00066544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00131432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00154607 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.02 or 0.07890129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,267.74 or 0.99546531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.98 or 0.00827728 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

