Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $269.05. 214,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 232.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

