Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $27.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.90 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $106.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

