Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,547.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,511.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

