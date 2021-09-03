Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. 7,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

