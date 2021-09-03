Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 487,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,194. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

