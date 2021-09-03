Geneva Partners LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.0% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 710,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 1,351,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,752,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $345.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

