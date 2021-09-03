Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $171.23. The stock had a trading volume of 671,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.