Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.09. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.47%.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

