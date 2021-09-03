Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 4.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $38,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after buying an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 651,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.