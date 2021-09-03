Rational Advisors LLC Buys 200,903 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,903 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

