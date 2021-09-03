Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 13,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.