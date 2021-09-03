Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,614. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,373. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.