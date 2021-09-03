Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce sales of $143.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $149.87 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $515.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $664.71 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

MESA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 5,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

