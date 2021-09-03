Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 153,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.32. 68,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.61 and its 200-day moving average is $259.76. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $332.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

