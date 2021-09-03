Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 642.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,772 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.32. 68,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,287. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

