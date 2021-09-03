Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.80. 24,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,870,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53.
In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,018,374 shares of company stock valued at $112,381,775.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.