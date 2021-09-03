Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.80. 24,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,870,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,018,374 shares of company stock valued at $112,381,775.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

