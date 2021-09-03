PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE GHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.