Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Drops By 12.6%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 720,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,098. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.