Short Interest in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Drops By 15.4%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.85. 89,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,331. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.79 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

