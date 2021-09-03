Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. KB Home posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in KB Home by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,992. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

