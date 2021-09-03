Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Shares of A traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $179.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $178.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.