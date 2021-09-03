Monavale (MONA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,141.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $699.46 or 0.01386664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $44,141.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00420830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,660 coins and its circulating supply is 8,745 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

