$69.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce sales of $69.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $71.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $285.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $293.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.16. 564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,579. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.16.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

