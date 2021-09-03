$40.71 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $40.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.43 million to $41.40 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $32.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $153.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.01. 561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,996. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,082 shares of company stock worth $48,894,550. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.