Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $49.93

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.09. 69,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,507. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.