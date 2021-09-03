Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Target worth $112,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.05. The stock had a trading volume of 135,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,785. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

