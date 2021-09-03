Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 401 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,493,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,587,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.45. 250,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

