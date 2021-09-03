Miller Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Miller Investment Management LP owned about 0.19% of Ocwen Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 121.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,218. The company has a quick ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $256.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

